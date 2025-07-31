Ayesha Curry looks annoyed when Steph autographs kid's Warriors jersey
No matter where he goes, Stephen Curry will be recognized. Even when he’s out on the golf course, fans find the basketball superstar. In a viral video, he stopped his golf cart and signed a young Golden State Warriors fan’s jersey to which his wife Ayesha Curry didn’t seem so thrilled about.
Steph, 37, had been enjoying his offseason with Ayesha, 35, and their four kids where Cai had his first birthday in May and Steph went into superdad mode. Then Canon, 7, Ryan, 10, and Riley, 13, all celebrated July birthdays. For Riley’s big day, Steph and Ayesha dressed up as Super Mario Bros. characters.
When he isn’t with family or flexing next to Ayesha shirtless on the beach, Steph’s been working on his golf game and teaching Ayesha some lessons.
In their latest round together, a video of Steph screeching the golf cart to a halt to sign a fan’s jersey and a card surfaced while Ayesha seemed like she just wanted him to get on with their round.
Commenters like this noticed her reaction, too.
What a cool move by Steph, though, who is always a man of the people — he even shops at Costco like a normal person.
Maybe Ayesha was having a bad round, or maybe it was nothing, but she didn’t seem her normal bubbly self. Hopefully Steph brought that out of her later on.
