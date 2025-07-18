Stephen Curry shows insane reflexes as fan throws golf ball at his face unexpectedly
Stephen Curry is known his quick reflexes on the court, but the Golden State Warriors superstar had to use skills to react to a golf ball flying at his face from a fan.
The 37-year has been enjoying his NBA offseason like taking in a Benson Boone concert where he went all fan-boy, and then flexing shirtless next to wife Ayesha Curry on the beach. He also had some father bonding time taking son Canon, 7, and Ryan, 10, to a Golden State Valkyries game where they danced with dad in the stands. He followed that up by taking baby Cai, 1, to a Warriors Summer League Game in an adorable Warriors burb-bib fit.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry posts adorable photo of Steph in summer dad mode with Cai, kids
He also just competed in The American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe where he handled a scary Warriors fan with a one-liner.
Speaking of Warriors fans and scary, Steph was making an appearance at a San Francisco Safeway to promote his drink brand PLEZi when someone wanting him to sign a golf ball (of all things) hurled it at the basketball star. As it was headed right for his face, Steph instinctively blocked it with his insane reflexes.
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha turns heads with fit posing with Miss USA Alma Cooper
Here it is in slo-mo:
It’s good he wasn’t hurt, but what was that fan thinking? Underhand it and make sure he’s looking. And don’t bring a golf ball for an NBA player to sign.
Warriors fans can breathe a sigh of relief — disaster was avoided and Steph’s offseason can go on just fine.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip