Ayesha Curry reveals Steph's major dad fail with their young kids
Steph Curry definitely seems like the pushover parent in the family.
While ruthless on the court, the Golden State Warriors legend and NBA GOAT shooter is the cool dad at home to their four children (Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby "Cai" Caius), at least that's how it's portrayed in the Vanity Fair feature interview with him and his wife Ayesha together.
RELATED: Steph Curry shares one habit that annoys wife Ayesha away from the court
From a mostly softball Q&A about their entrepreneurial spirit, charity work, and entertainment production company, there is one awkward moment when the couple is asked what they watch together as a family.
Mrs. Curry, 35, starts with "This is Us," the very emotional drama that was a big hit on NBC. OK, intense for kids, especially younger ones. But fine, with four kids, you do what you can sometimes to relax as a big family.
Then Steph chimes in, "Our kids are on a big scary movie kick." Ayesha confides their oldest daughter wants to watch the hit horror flick, "Smile."
RELATED: Steph Curry reveals hidden passion wife Ayesha never knew before
"And the 'Scream' franchise," Steph continues, saying he uses the Common Sense Media website to get guidance on what is appropriate for their children. "We literally go back and forth with her about what’s appropriate. Our favorite show to watch together was 'Game of Thrones.'" (Without any context from the VF piece, we can only assume "her" is their oldest daughter Riley, again only 12.)
Then Curry, 36, admits, "I caused a rift." You don't say!
According to Common Sense Media, the gory, nudity-filled HBO smash hit is only appropriate for children 18 and older, with their main review noting, GOT "frequently depicts gory, brutal battles and graphic acts of violence (including against children and women), as well as lots of nudity and sexual acts, including incest, orgies, and sexual violence against multiple female characters."
RELATED: Ayesha Curry goes full glam with Steph lying on a couch for fancy photoshoot
"Well, we started the first three episodes together, and I could feel that she [assuming Ayesha] wasn’t necessarily feeling it," Steph admits. "And I went on a road trip right after we started watching it, and I just took off. I think I came back from the road trip on season five."
Mrs. Curry had finally given up on this major dad fail, retorting, "And then years later the family’s like, 'It’s the final episode! We’re going to have a watch party!' And I’m like, 'I haven’t seen it. But I’ll take one of those special Khaleesi margaritas while you guys enjoy.'”
Years ago?! How old was Riley when she started watching it? With four kids, it's survive and advance, so no judgement from this author as a fellow parent. But come on, "Game of Thrones" feels a bit too inappropriate.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots