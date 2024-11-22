Steph Curry, wife Ayesha share adorable date night photos
Stephen Curry is in the middle of the NBA grind for the Golden State Warriors. He still found some time for a date night with wife Ayesha Curry.
During a busy NBA offseason for Curry, he spent time with Ayesha “enjoying life” with some wine tasting, and wearing matching fits at the US Open. The two were even naughty pirates on an adult date night for Halloween.
Ayesha’s spent a lot of time without Steph lately, hitting up his sister Sydel Curry’s 30th birthday where they had a “Dirty 30” cowboy fit contest.
The married couple of 13 years did thankfully find the time for an in-season date night before the Warriors hit the road again. Ayesha shared the adorable photos on her Instagram, captioning it, “But what a way we love a date night.”
How cute are they?
Together they have four kids: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, born in May.
Steph, 36, and Ayesha, 35, met in a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were 15 and 14 years old and married in 2011. They have been inseparable since.
It’s great to see them getting some alone time without the kids in the middle of the season.
