Ben Shelton Helped His Sister Call Out of Work So She Could Keep Watching Wimbledon
Ben Shelton is on quite a run at Wimbledon so far this year.
Despite strong matchups throughout the tournament, as well as having his third-round match spill over an extra day due to a controversial decision to cut things short due to darkness, Shelton has remained locked in.
On Saturday, Shelton played his way through to the Round of 16, defeating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in straight sets. After the win, Shelton shouted out his family for the support he has received throughout the tournament, and made a plea to his sister Emma’s employer.
“She has work back in the U.S. starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley,” Shelton explained, with some boos rising from the crowd at the idea of Shelton losing a member of his support system at such a critical juncture.
Shelton playfully chided the crowd while making a simple request.
“She works for Morgan Stanley, so if any of y’all have some connections and can get her a couple extra days off so we can keep this rolling, that’d be great.”
Shelton’s request to the universe worked, as he posted a video on social media shortly after with Emma celebrating her extra vacation.
On Monday, Shelton advanced to the quarterfinals with a win over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in four sets. Emma, and the rest of Shelton’s immediate family, was in attendance watching with pride.