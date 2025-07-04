SI

Ben Shelton, Wimbledon Crowd Couldn't Believe Decision to Suspend Play at Crucial Moment

Shelton was fuming.

Blake Silverman

Shelton reacts to his match getting suspended at Wimbledon
Shelton reacts to his match getting suspended at Wimbledon / Screengrab via ESPN

Up two sets to none, Ben Shelton didn't expect his night to end before he served for the match.

As the ATP No. 10-ranked player got ready to serve to Australian Rinky Hijikata to finish his second-round match at Wimbledon, the chair umpire announced that play was being suspended due to darkness. Shelton was up 5-4 in the third set, ready to serve to win the match.

Play was suspended at 9:29 p.m. local time at the All England Club. The strange timing of the decision sent Shelton into a tizzy as an official tried to explain the decision to him while the crowd erupted in awe and disappointment.

Both players advocated for play to get stopped earlier—once before the third set and again a few games later, about 30 minutes before play was officially halted for the night. According to The Athletic, a tournament spokesperson said “due to poor light it was not possible to continue and not an option to move to another court.”

Shelton didn't suffer a break all match and now has to come out cold Friday morning and serve for the match when it picks back up Friday.

After he cooled down and packed up, Shelton took a moment to wave to the fans who disappointedly began to head for the exits. He received a massive uproar that he should remember as he tries to hold serve and eliminate Hijikata Friday after a night's rest.

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

