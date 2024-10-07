Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend’s photo dump proves why coach again
Is 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson making Bill Belichick reconsider his life choices?
Many NFL fan bases are chomping at the bit to have the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots GOAT as their next head coach, especially after some of the egregious decisions by his former peers across the league early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles are already a “popular” rumor.
Belichick’s better half, the former cheerleader made it Instagram official with her much, much, much older 72-year-old boyfriend, and let’s be honest, it looks like she and her famous man had a fantastic summer. She captioned the post, “Summation of Summer,” and it was the typical post of any 20-something minus the photos that included a grandfatherly plus-one as boyfriend, rather than, well grandpa.
RELATED: NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk’s 49ers crop top jaw-dropper fit vs. Cardinals
Let’s put aside whatever hot takes you have on the 48-year age gap. It’s more about the lifestyle Hudson’s photo dump reveals about the future Hall of Famer’s chill retirement life. Yes, Belichick sporting Taylor Swift merch got all of the attention, but he’s also vacationing in Maine, hiking, playing golf, and doing all of the things a 72-year-old man should be doing after a hugely successful career as multi-millionaire several times over with a supposed net worth of $70 million.
He’s also staying close to the NFL game he loves by his many TV and on-air cross-platform gigs across ESPN, Sirius XM, The CW Network, and Underdog Fantasy, including Monday Night Football’s “ManningCast,” “The Breakdown” with Peyton Manning, “The Pat McAfee Show,” “Inside the NFL,” and the lost goes on from there.
With all that said, why would he ever want to go back to the grind of NFL coaching, with the work hours that are notoriously brutal, especially at his age? Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is currently the oldest coach in the NFL at 66 years old, and he still needs three more Super Bowls to even tie Belichicks’s six.
Sure, Belichick’s tenure did not end well with the Patriots, which Sports Illustrated’s NFL senior writer Albert Breer broke down at the time, and Tom Brady won another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ironically under Bruce Arians, the oldest coach to ever win a Super Bowl at 68 years old after the 2021 season.
RELATED: Truth behind Titans QB Mason Rudolph allegedly DMing fan’s girlfriend in-game
But his girlfriend’s IG post shows that life has more to offer than the career that defined him. Already considered by most the greatest NFL head coach of all time, Belichick has nothing left to prove. Plus, fans like him now.
If he needs something to keep him competitive, it should be taking on his best friend Nick Saban as the most beloved football GOAT personality.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader uni fit after big win
Good hair day: DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle
Bikini beauty: Gabby Thomas flaunts breathtaking bikini photo during Maldives vacation
It’s a ‘Mother’: Angel Reese continues to serve 'Mother' with an NSFW twist
Perfect 10: Livvy Dunne mocks bf Paul Skenes’ gymnastics fails, scores each one