How Bill Belichick Is Having His Girlfriend Helping Out the UNC Football Team

Andy Nesbitt

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
We all know by now that Bill Belichick has a new job, as he was named the head coach of the University of North Carolina football team last December. And now it looks like his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is also doing something new as the 72-year -old coach has her helping out the program.

Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots, has asked UNC staff to copy Hudson on every email that is sent to him. Matt Hartman of The Assembly broke this news by sharing an email that Belichick sent to a staffer.

"Thank you for your email," Belichick replied to the staffer. "I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB"

Here's that email:

While it makes some sense for Hudson to be involved with this since she's familiar with social media, it is weird to see Belichick having his staff adding her to emails.

It's a whole new world for Belichick at UNC, and it appears he's doing whatever it takes to make sure the program is running the way he wants it to.

