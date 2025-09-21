Chargers win vs. Broncos: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers moved to 3-0 during Sunday’s Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos.
Gifted a rare chance to win three straight AFC West games, the Chargers stumbled out of the gates and looked simply outmatched against a physical Broncos defense.
Injuries and early hiccups or not, the Chargers looked more composed in the second half and Justin Herbert wouldn’t be denied, even behind a line with two backups.
Quick Takeaways
OL emergency: The Chargers can’t afford an injury bug like this. Mekhi Becton suffered an injury and was replaced by Jamaree Salyer, the only real backup guard on the roster. Trey Pipkins suffered an injury too and was replaced by Austin Deculus, the only backup at both tackle spots. More help is a must in a hurry.
RB help: Najee Harris suffered an injury that appears to be season-ending. Omarion Hampton scored his first NFL touchdown. With only Hassan Haskins on the roster otherwise, the Chargers might want to do more than lean on practice squad members Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson.
AFC West: The Chargers have a dominant grip on the division now, to the point fans can start looking at the conference, not just AFC West.
Top Stat
118: Rushing yards for the Broncos on a 5.6 average. Call it the J.K. Dobbins revenge game. Dobbins ran for 83 yards and a score on a 7.5 average.
Player of the Game
Quentin Johnston: Has the former first-rounder been perfect out there? Hardly, but he’s clearly on an upswing. Johnston led all Chargers receivers with 89 yards on six catches.
