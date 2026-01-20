Bo Nix’s wife Izzy overcome with emotion by mailbox surprise for injured Broncos QB

The Denver Broncos are just one win away from the Super Bowl, but quarterback Bo Nix’s season-ending ankle injury has certainly put a damper on the upcoming AFC Championship and their Super Bowl hopes. Izzy Nix was overwhelmed, though, by what she found in hers and Bo’s mailbox on Monday.

Nix fractured a bone in his ankle in the overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on this play below toward the end of OT before the winning field goal.

Bo Nix broken ankle on a pointless play (not the kneel down after) pic.twitter.com/l9hJezj4J5 — Aaron Gordon Advocate (@superstackff) January 18, 2026

The team wouldn’t even learn of the devastating news until an hour after the game ended.

Izzy posted her first reaction on Sunday night, and then this emotional photo and message on Monday sharing the heartbreaking moment Bo learned his fate.

“I snuck this picture because I wanted to remember this moment forever. The joy, followed by the heartbreak, followed by watching each teammate and coach come to this little corner and sit by Bo's side. God could have placed us anywhere, and I'm so glad He chose Denver,” the post was captioned.

Izzy Nix's January 19 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@izzysmokenix

What cheered her up, though, was the fan mail that was stuffed in their mailbox for Bo. She fought back tears with one emoji: 🥹.

Izzy Nix/Instagram

It was quite the season for the second-year QB out of Oregon with 3931 yards passing, 25 tocudhowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 356 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

In the win over Buffalo he threw for 279 yards and three scores.

Now, all he and Izzy can do is root on Jarrett Stidham on Sunday at Mile High Stadium vs. the New England Patriots.

Bo and Izzy’s love story

The college sweethearts met when he was the QB at the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader cheering him on at games.

They’d get married back in Alabama in 2022 when he was with Oregon for two seasons after transferring.

Now, she’s his No. 1 cheerleader in Denver.

