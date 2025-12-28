Bo Nix's wife writes emotional 5-word Broncos note after big NFL playoffs update

Bo Nix has the Denver Broncos primed to the No. 1 seed in the AFC this season. At 13-3 and with only the Los Angeles Chargers on the schedule, his wife Izzy Nix had an emotional note for the team.

Bo has thrown for 3,790 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while rushing for 307 yards and five more scores.

The team got a hard-fought win on Christmas Day, 20-13, over the Kansas City Chiefs that had Bo fired up after his rushing TD.

Bo Nix is FIRED UP after his go-ahead score 😤 #TNFonPrime



Now, if the New England Patriots lose one of their final two games, or Denver takes care of business next week, the road to the Super Bowl in the AFC will run through Mile High Stadium.

While Bo has been a huge hit with Broncos fans, so has Izzy. Now, pregnant with their first child after an amazing announcement, she’s a fit hit on Broncos game days like her perfect cowgirl look, and talking smack in her custom “10” look.

Bo and Izzy at a Broncos game. | Izzy Nix/Instagram

Now, after clinching the AFC West this week for the first time since 2015, Izzy had five emotional words fot the Broncos: “So proud of this team 🥹🧡”

Izzy Nix/Instagram

There’s a lot to be proud of in Denver, and Izzy and the fans hope to have even more coming for the playoffs.

Izzy Nix/Instagram

