Brittany Mahomes gets emotional from friend's heartfelt note in difficult week
You always know who your friends are when things are at their worst.
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a lot of heat for his performance in Super Bowl LIX after the blowout defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22. It was arguably the worst game of his career.
After the loss, he wrote in an X post, "I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it... We will be back."
Still the NFL's best QB1, the 29 year old has shown class in defeat, complimenting Philly's defense and Jalen Hurts, who won Super Bowl MVP. "The one thing that I’ve always respected about Jalen is that he’s a winner."
Always having Mahomes' back is his wife Brittany, who is also having a rough week. Luckily, she received a heartwarming note on Instagram from a member of her glam squad.
"To know you is to love you," wrote Isabel Alysa. "I’m so grateful that I get to be a small part of your squad. You are one of the kindest, sweetest, giving, souls I’ve ever met. The way you treat everyone who enters your circle is incredible. You are always so kind to me, uplifting, and just a sweet soul."
Mrs. Mahomes, also 29, replied in the comments, "Gonna make me cry🥹😭 I love you!! So thankful to have someone like you in my life🙏🏻🤍"
The co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current then reposted a version on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, "My girl speaking to my heart today."
The proud mama of Sterling, 3, Bronze, 2, and new baby Golden has so much to be thankful for, and it's refreshing to see that she's great to the people that make her look good on NFL sidelines.
