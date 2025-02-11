Eagles' Defense was Unstoppable Against Chiefs Offense in Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
The Chiefs could not handle the Philadelphia Eagles front four all game long. They were getting after Mahomes from the start of the game to the end. The Eagles' front four was simply too much for the Chiefs' offensive line. It was not a performance this Chiefs offense wants to remember and head coach Andy Reid could not follow his game plan.
We have not seen a front four get pressure on Mahomes like this since their last Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It seems like Mahomes was running on every play. Once the ball was snapped the pressure was on Mahomes's face. They had no answer. It started and it did not stop. Mahomes also did not have any help from his run game.
"The Chiefs have only had a handful of very bad offensive performances with Patrick Mahomes as the starter over his seven years at the helm," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports. "Two of them were the Super Bowl. One against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV and the other one today [Sunday]. They could not get anything going."
"The statistical difference from a yardage standpoint was abysmal at the end of the half. A lot of hit has to do with the Eagles defense. This was not just the Chiefs decided to have a bad day. This was not the Chiefs not being prepared. The Chiefs ran into an opponent that they could not handle."
"Patrick Mahomes was under duress throughout the entire game. Josh Sweat had 2 and a half sacks. Some thought maybe he should have been the MVP ... Jalen Carter continues to be a disruptive force even if it does not show up on the stat sheet. The Eagles defense was dominant. Not one player stood out to the extent that can overcome Jalen Hurts."
"The Chiefs defense did not get overpowered, the Chiefs offense did. And it is a credit to the Philadelphia Eagles defense for that to have happened."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE