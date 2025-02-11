Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Speaks Candidly About Eagles Defense in Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs offense was unable to establish an effective attack as the Philadelphia Eagles swarmed Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX.
The Eagles put up six sacks and 11 QB hits in their victorious effort as their star studded secondary prevented Kansas City from resorting to their deep strike abilities that would rescue the Chiefs in years past.
Mahomes was honest about what happened stating. “Yeah, they played great. There’s no way around it, they played great from start to finish. They got after it, defensive line played really well. The DBs played well to complement them and linebackers as well. And so, like I said, I can’t turn the ball over early in the game when it’s not going our way, and I’ll have to learn from that and try to be better the next opportunity that I hopefully get.”
Mahomes himself committed three turnovers including a pick-six by Cooper DeJean, another interception by Zach Baun that turned into a touchdown one play later and a strip sack fumble that more or less ended the game.
“Yeah, the kid [Cooper DeJean] made a great play. He sat underneath [Xavier] Worthy, and I tried to reset back and throw it across the field to D-Hop [DeAndre Hopkins] and put it in a tight window, and he made a great play on it and then returned it for a touchdown. And then the second interception, I was trying to throw it to Hollywood [Brown], got bumped a little bit, but still can’t, gotta find a way to make the throw and it kind of sailed behind Hollywood and went right to the linebacker." Said Mahomes regarding the DeJean pick six and the Eagles' secondary.
“Yeah, I think just when defenses are gonna play to the shell coverage and stay back and play man on third-down, I can’t make bad plays worse, and I think that’s something that you saw today is that there was times when guys aren’t open, and I need to throw the ball away or check it down and let other guys make plays happen. Sometimes I get where I wanna make a big play, a big play to kind of spark us, and that’s something that I’ve dealt with my entire career. And if I don’t show that I will take what’s there in the game, the defenses are gonna stand in the coverages that they’re in. I think they only blitzed like two times, one time, this entire game today. They were gonna make me be a fundamental quarterback from the pocket and take what’s there and I, that’s stuff I have to get better at.”
Now that the Eagles modernized the same blueprint that Tampa Bay used to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, it will be interesting to see how Kansas City adjusts their offense to handle such an approach. Expect an emphasis on a vertical rushing attack in 2025.
