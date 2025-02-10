Brittany Mahomes shares 'heart throbs' BTS post from Chiefs Super Bowl loss
It was not a good night for Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs getting destroyed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
In fact, it wasn’t a good few days in New Orleans, Lousiana, for Brittany at all. She tried to have fun with the kids at the aquarium a few days prior to the game, but son Bronze, 2, just wasn’t having it. Before kickoff, daughter Sterling, 3, wasn’t liking the moment and was pouting while Brittany wanted a picture.
While at least Patrick had a sweet family moment before the game and Brittany rocked a slim-fitting, all-white Chiefs fit, once the ball was kicked off it was all downhill from there.
Brittany took to Instagram to at least share her fit slay with her friends she called “heart throbs.”
Brittany would also repost Patrick’s heartbroken words and vow to Chiefs fans after the loss.
Brittany and Patrick will return home to Missouri to be together as a family of now five after the couple had their third child, Golden Raye, on January 12. Maybe now, they’ll give us more than a tiny glimpse of her.
It wasn’t a good night for Patrick and Brittany, but at least there’s a few good memories and a lot more to look forward to for the Mahomes family.
