The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shares 'heart throbs' BTS post from Chiefs Super Bowl loss

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares one good moment during the nightmare that was Super Bowl LIX.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.
Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It was not a good night for Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs getting destroyed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

In fact, it wasn’t a good few days in New Orleans, Lousiana, for Brittany at all. She tried to have fun with the kids at the aquarium a few days prior to the game, but son Bronze, 2, just wasn’t having it. Before kickoff, daughter Sterling, 3, wasn’t liking the moment and was pouting while Brittany wanted a picture.

While at least Patrick had a sweet family moment before the game and Brittany rocked a slim-fitting, all-white Chiefs fit, once the ball was kicked off it was all downhill from there.

Jackson Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes with Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes. / Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Gracie Hunt shares heartfelt 'crying' post after Chiefs crushing Super Bowl loss

Brittany took to Instagram to at least share her fit slay with her friends she called “heart throbs.”

Brittany Mahomes and friends
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany would also repost Patrick’s heartbroken words and vow to Chiefs fans after the loss.

Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes via NFL/Instagram

RELATED: What Taylor Swift said after getting booed at the Super Bowl

Brittany and Patrick will return home to Missouri to be together as a family of now five after the couple had their third child, Golden Raye, on January 12. Maybe now, they’ll give us more than a tiny glimpse of her.

It wasn’t a good night for Patrick and Brittany, but at least there’s a few good memories and a lot more to look forward to for the Mahomes family.

Brittany and Patrick Mahome
Patrick Mahomes kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson

Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC

Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot

Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News