Brittany Mahomes, Patrick reveal baby Golden for first time in photos with kids
It’s been exactly five months since Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed baby Golden Raye to the world, and now they are fully showing her off for the first time in the most adorable photos.
Golden is the third child for Brittany and her star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband with Sterling Skye, 4, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2.
Since Golden’s birth, the couple has teased showing her like the first public family photo with them on Easter where you can’t see her face, and then a glimpse of her in her cute sleepsack. She also made this appearance below during Patrick’s celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares emotional three words to big Taylor Swift news
The couple has also revealed sweet moments involving Golden like Sterling’s stroller walk mimicking mom and baby, and mom having her little workout partner by her at the gym for a selfie.
RELATED: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes in photos with Brittany; Joe Burrow, others
Now, we get to fully meet baby Golden for the first time.
How adorable!
You can see more of her on Brittany and Patrick’s Instagram post here where they wrote on it, “What truly matters 🤍.”
Patrick and Brittany, both 29, were high school sweethearts, but tied the knot in 2022.
Hopefully we get to see the little Chiefs fan more with her big brother and sister with football season just around the corner.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors