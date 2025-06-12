The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick reveal baby Golden for first time in photos with kids

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife fully reveal their new baby on her 5-month birthday.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany Mahomes kiss before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany Mahomes kiss before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s been exactly five months since Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed baby Golden Raye to the world, and now they are fully showing her off for the first time in the most adorable photos.

Golden is the third child for Brittany and her star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband with Sterling Skye, 4, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2.

Since Golden’s birth, the couple has teased showing her like the first public family photo with them on Easter where you can’t see her face, and then a glimpse of her in her cute sleepsack. She also made this appearance below during Patrick’s celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Golden
Before now, this was the most we’ve seen of Golden. / @brittanylynne/Instagram

The couple has also revealed sweet moments involving Golden like Sterling’s stroller walk mimicking mom and baby, and mom having her little workout partner by her at the gym for a selfie.

Now, we get to fully meet baby Golden for the first time.

The Mahomes family
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

How adorable!

You can see more of her on Brittany and Patrick’s Instagram post here where they wrote on it, “What truly matters 🤍.”

Patrick and Brittany, both 29, were high school sweethearts, but tied the knot in 2022.

Hopefully we get to see the little Chiefs fan more with her big brother and sister with football season just around the corner.

Patrick Mahomes with his kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

