Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling steals baby Golden’s spotlight walking with mom
Brittany Mahomes is always posting adorable moments with her kids. Her latest with daughter Sterling and baby Golden is way too cute.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and mom of three just got back from a surprise appearance at the Women’s College World Series with her husband to root on his alma mater the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
From there it was back to their kids: Sterling, 4, Bronze, 2, and baby Golden now almost 5 months old already. Brittany has shared many special family moments recently like their first public photo of Golden on Easter with the whole family, and a crazy obsticle course her and Patrick put the kids through, and some matching workout fits for mom with Sterling and Bronze.
For the latest Mahomes family memory to cherish forever was video Brittany posted on Instagram Stories of her walking baby Golden in one stroller and Sterling walking her doll in another imitating mom. You can hear Brittany asking, “What are we doing Sterling?,” followed by “Taking our babies on a walk?”
They even had “to stop for a diaper change intermission,” Brittany said.
Way too adorable. And Sterling’s silver shoes certainly rock.
That’s one way to take the attention off your baby sister and gain mom’s. It’s not the first time nor will it be the last.
