Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling steals baby Golden’s spotlight walking with mom

The oldest daughter of Brittany and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly knows how to grab mom’s attention.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes is always posting adorable moments with her kids. Her latest with daughter Sterling and baby Golden is way too cute.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and mom of three just got back from a surprise appearance at the Women’s College World Series with her husband to root on his alma mater the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling and Bronze Mahomes
Sterling with dad, and Bronze with mom / @brittanylynne/Instagram

From there it was back to their kids: Sterling, 4, Bronze, 2, and baby Golden now almost 5 months old already. Brittany has shared many special family moments recently like their first public photo of Golden on Easter with the whole family, and a crazy obsticle course her and Patrick put the kids through, and some matching workout fits for mom with Sterling and Bronze.

Brittany, Sterling, and Bronze
Sterling and Bronze matching fits for the KC Current game. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

For the latest Mahomes family memory to cherish forever was video Brittany posted on Instagram Stories of her walking baby Golden in one stroller and Sterling walking her doll in another imitating mom. You can hear Brittany asking, “What are we doing Sterling?,” followed by “Taking our babies on a walk?”

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

They even had “to stop for a diaper change intermission,” Brittany said.

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Way too adorable. And Sterling’s silver shoes certainly rock.

That’s one way to take the attention off your baby sister and gain mom’s. It’s not the first time nor will it be the last.

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

