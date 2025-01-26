The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes posts two-‘word’ fired-up message for Patrick before Chiefs-Bills

AFC Championship day is here and the wife of the Kansas City quarterback is hyped for the big game vs. the Buffalo Bills. Well technically it's four words.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes wasn’t missing last week’s Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoff game just six days after giving birth to baby Golden Raye, and she’s sure fired up for the big AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The wife of three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave birth to baby Golden on January 12, and on January 18 she was sharing a pregame kiss with Patrick before they beat the Houston Texans, then rocking out in her custom Mahomes fit with her “girlies” in the suite.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

After having an adorable playdate with her kids Sterling Skye, 3, and Bronze, 2, and showing us the first glimpse of Golden in her football onesie, Sunday was all about Patrick and the Chiefs. Brittany posted a two-word (well technically four) fired-up speech for her man and the team before playing the Buffalo Bills: “TODAY LFGGGGGGGGGG.”

Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

That’s right, that’s 10 Gs she dropped.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest Bills game

Here’s the full video Patrick posted:

Patrick and the Chiefs are playing to make their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance and will be going for the NFL’s first-ever three-peat should they beat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

No doubt GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking on Sunday, and Brittany will be there cheering on Patrick and the Chiefs.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh mama: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels’ mom explains why QB remains single

LA royalty: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How big is Kobe’s widow’s fortune?

NIL offer?: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer

Oh my: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Wemby at NBA Paris game

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships