Brittany Mahomes posts two-‘word’ fired-up message for Patrick before Chiefs-Bills
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t missing last week’s Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoff game just six days after giving birth to baby Golden Raye, and she’s sure fired up for the big AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
The wife of three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave birth to baby Golden on January 12, and on January 18 she was sharing a pregame kiss with Patrick before they beat the Houston Texans, then rocking out in her custom Mahomes fit with her “girlies” in the suite.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
After having an adorable playdate with her kids Sterling Skye, 3, and Bronze, 2, and showing us the first glimpse of Golden in her football onesie, Sunday was all about Patrick and the Chiefs. Brittany posted a two-word (well technically four) fired-up speech for her man and the team before playing the Buffalo Bills: “TODAY LFGGGGGGGGGG.”
That’s right, that’s 10 Gs she dropped.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest Bills game
Here’s the full video Patrick posted:
Patrick and the Chiefs are playing to make their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance and will be going for the NFL’s first-ever three-peat should they beat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
No doubt GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking on Sunday, and Brittany will be there cheering on Patrick and the Chiefs.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh mama: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels’ mom explains why QB remains single
LA royalty: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How big is Kobe’s widow’s fortune?
NIL offer?: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer
Oh my: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Wemby at NBA Paris game