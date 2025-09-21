The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes reveals mom disaster with kids before Chiefs vs. Giants

While Patrick Mahomes is on the road against New York, his wife is back home taking care of their three kids where she showed off a chaotic scene going on.

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are at the New York Giants in a must-win game on Sunday Night Football as they look to avoid an 0-3 start to the season. While quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the road, wife Brittany Mahomes is home with their three kids and showed off a chaotic scene going on.

Brittany was at Chiefs home opener at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium last Sunday where she crushed in red crop top while holding baby Golden in her arms. She then celebrated Patrick’s 30th birthday at his and Travis Kelce new restaurant, 1587 Prime Steakhouse in downtown Kansas City which included taking this epic photo with Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs have never been 0-2 under Mahomes and Reid, and will look to avoid losing four in a row going back to the Super Bowl, and they’ll have to do it in front of a hostile MetLife Stadium crowd.

Brittany, meanwhile, looks like she’s in her own chaotic environment back home as she showed off a movie theater room that daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2, have littered full of toys in what looks like a total disaster.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany is heard in her Instagram Stories video saying, “Every room in our house has turned into a playground.”

We’ve previously seen Bronze buried in a ball pit in the house, and dad and mom setting up an obstacle course for the kids.

While Patrick tries to take care of business on the field, mom is doing her best to try and keep order at home. Mom may have the harder task on this Sunday.

The Mahomes family / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

