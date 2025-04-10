Luka Doncic Linked Up With Patrick Mahomes, Mark Cuban After Win in Return to Dallas
All eyes were on Luka Doncic's emotional return to Dallas Wednesday night, which included three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Mavericks fan sat court side as Doncic dropped 45 points and got the win in his first game back at American Airlines Center since becoming a Los Angeles Laker.
After the game, the two stars of their respective sports shared an embrace as Mahomes, along with the majority of Mavs' fans, remain loyal to Doncic.
After the brief interaction with Mahomes, Doncic shared a moment with Mark Cuban, the former majority owner of the Mavs.
The two shared a hug and a quick laugh before Cuban walked away in a Mavs T-shirt with the name and number of Anthony Davis, the former Lakers star who came to Dallas as the center of a package in exchange for Doncic.
Doncic had eight rebounds, six assists and four steals along with his 45 points as the Lakers took down the Mavs 112-97 on the surreal night. After the game, he said that although he loves Dallas and its fans, "it's time to move on" from the trade. Maybe he got the closure he needed. Hopefully Mahomes, Cuban and the rest of a frustrated Dallas fan base did too.