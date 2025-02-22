Brittany Mahomes shows adorable son Bronze stealing daughter’s birthday thunder
Sterling Mahomes may have turned 4, but her little brother Bronze, 2, certainly wasn’t going to let her have all the attention.
The oldest daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes had an epic 4th birthday with some diva hair prep, and a next-level cake and party from mom and dad.
Brittany, 29, just had the couple’s third child, Golden Raye, on January 12, and while a lot of attention is on the new baby, the spotlight this week was on Sterling. Mom penned a beautiful note for Sterling, and showed her off as “the best big sister” with Golden in a rare video with the new baby in it.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Bronze, however, had his own plans about stealing back some of that thunder and attention with his too-cute blue fit while posing at the party’s “Bluey” theme.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Bronze totally looks up to his big sister and does what she does like their adorable moment playing before the Super Bowl and in photos like these:
They are so adorable together. Hopefully, Brittany and Patrick share more photos of them together at the party. These are the moments that mom and dad certainly will cherish forever. Thanks to Brittany for posting them for the world to see.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock