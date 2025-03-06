New Photo of Patrick Mahomes Working Out Has Fans Talking About His Dad Bod
The new year has already ushered in new changes for the Kansas City Chiefs, who recently made headlines for trading away All-Pro guard Joe Thuney amid the franchise’s hopes to retool its offensive line this offseason.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has mostly laid low on social media after an embarrassing 40-22 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX but did debut a short new haircut last month. Just days away from the official start of NFL free agency, some fans think Mahomes has made another distinguishing physical change: He’s losing the dad bod.
Mahomes shared a new photo of himself lifting weights at the gym on his Instagram Stories this week, and he arguably looked slimmer than usual in the torso area.
Take a look for yourself:
The three-time Super Bowl champ hasn’t been shy about showing off his dad bod in recent years. In January 2024, Inside the NFL shared a revealing locker room video that gave viewers a clear picture of Mahomes's pudgy upper half.
Yet, 2025 could serve as a payback season for Mahomes and Co., who got humiliated in the big game this past winter and will be looking to get the most out of Travis Kelce in his potentially last NFL campaign. And everyone knows revenge is best served on a set of rock-hard abs.
Fans had lots of thoughts about Mahomes’s fit look: