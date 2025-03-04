Brittany Mahomes gets upstaged in motherhood by trainer for 'triple duty' workout
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes still haven’t fully revealed baby Golden Raye to the world yet, but Brittany sure had one heck of a tease on Tuesday as she was upstaged in motherhood by her trainer.
The 29-year-old wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has shown glimpses of their new daughter like in her football onesie, and in adorable pictures for Sterling’s 4th birthday, and again with Sterling being “the best big sister” with her.
Brittany even showed off Golden in her stroller as she got her workout on. So when will they finally show her to the world?
Speaking of the workout, while Brittany was busy slaying her shoulders in her yoga pants fit, her trainer posted a video with a baby in it. It was a false alarm when Brittany re-posted it on her social media because it was not Golden Raye, but the trainer’s own baby. The trainer named Betina Gozo Shimonek also totally upstaged Brittany pulling “triple duty” as a mother.
Golden is sitting next to Makoa there in the stroller, but we aren’t meant to see her just yet.
At least the gym is being taken over by kids on Tuesday instead of all the chickens running around for Brittany’s Monday workout.
In due time Patrick and Brittany will reveal baby Golden fully — likely in more professional photos than a gym video as well.
