Brittany Mahomes gets upstaged in motherhood by trainer for 'triple duty' workout

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has quite the audience including Golden Raye watching her workout.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes poses with children Bronze and Sterling on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes poses with children Bronze and Sterling on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes still haven’t fully revealed baby Golden Raye to the world yet, but Brittany sure had one heck of a tease on Tuesday as she was upstaged in motherhood by her trainer.

The 29-year-old wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has shown glimpses of their new daughter like in her football onesie, and in adorable pictures for Sterling’s 4th birthday, and again with Sterling being “the best big sister” with her.

Brittany even showed off Golden in her stroller as she got her workout on. So when will they finally show her to the world?

Speaking of the workout, while Brittany was busy slaying her shoulders in her yoga pants fit, her trainer posted a video with a baby in it. It was a false alarm when Brittany re-posted it on her social media because it was not Golden Raye, but the trainer’s own baby. The trainer named Betina Gozo Shimonek also totally upstaged Brittany pulling “triple duty” as a mother.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes trainer
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes trainer
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Golden is sitting next to Makoa there in the stroller, but we aren’t meant to see her just yet.

At least the gym is being taken over by kids on Tuesday instead of all the chickens running around for Brittany’s Monday workout.

In due time Patrick and Brittany will reveal baby Golden fully — likely in more professional photos than a gym video as well.

MATT RYAN
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

