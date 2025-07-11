The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shares glimpse of baby Golden's perfect summer pool day

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, and youngest daughter, Golden Raye, beat the heat in the best way.

Emily Bicks

June 13, 2024: Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring ceremony.
June 13, 2024: Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring ceremony. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are enjoying life as a family of five before training camp starts later this month.

After living it up on a yacht party getaway with friends over the July 4 holiday, the three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany returned home to spend quality time with their kids, Sterling Skye, 4, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, and Golden Raye, 6 months.

While the Kansas City Current co-owners make life with three little ones look fun and easy, Mahomes opened up what life is really like with a new baby at home in a recent interview.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Golden
@brittanylynne/Instagram

"It’s a lot of work," Mahomes said on the "Up & Adams Show" earlier this week. "Brittany gets to take care of Golden now. And I’ve actually, in this offseason, been able to spend a lot of time with my two other kids.

"Whenever she’s doing nap time or doing bedtime, that means dad’s two-on-one going out there, doing the full court press."

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes
@brittanlynne/Instagram

Overall, however, "It’s been a lot of fun," the 29-year-old quarterback noted.

On Friday, July 11, Brittany shared a sweet snapshot of Golden beating the summer heat in the most perfect way, spending time in the shade with her tiny feet kicking in the pool.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden custom Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Brittany Mahomes and Golden
@brittanylynne/Instagram

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

