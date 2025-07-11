Brittany Mahomes shares glimpse of baby Golden's perfect summer pool day
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are enjoying life as a family of five before training camp starts later this month.
After living it up on a yacht party getaway with friends over the July 4 holiday, the three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany returned home to spend quality time with their kids, Sterling Skye, 4, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, and Golden Raye, 6 months.
While the Kansas City Current co-owners make life with three little ones look fun and easy, Mahomes opened up what life is really like with a new baby at home in a recent interview.
"It’s a lot of work," Mahomes said on the "Up & Adams Show" earlier this week. "Brittany gets to take care of Golden now. And I’ve actually, in this offseason, been able to spend a lot of time with my two other kids.
"Whenever she’s doing nap time or doing bedtime, that means dad’s two-on-one going out there, doing the full court press."
Overall, however, "It’s been a lot of fun," the 29-year-old quarterback noted.
On Friday, July 11, Brittany shared a sweet snapshot of Golden beating the summer heat in the most perfect way, spending time in the shade with her tiny feet kicking in the pool.
