Bryson DeChambeau Fires Back at Brandel Chamblee Before Start of Ryder Cup
Bryson DeChambeau will play a key role in Team USA's quest to win the Ryder Cup when play begins at Bethpage Black on Friday morning. During the days leading up to it, however, he has been a big topic of conversation after Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee called him a "captain's nightmare" and questioned the validity of the number of views the golfer gets on his YouTube videos.
"He didn’t mention the Ryder Cup. He didn’t mention playing for a team. Nope. He talked about his YouTube channel," Chamblee said of DeChambeau earlier this week. "And those numbers? Let’s be honest—there’s no doubt bots are driving a lot of them."
DeChambeau's YouTube channel has quickly become one of the most-watched golf channels on the platform, with each video getting millions of views.
On Thursday when asked about Chamblee's statements, DeChambeau said:
"Ultimately, on YouTube, you have to be verified to be able to subscribe and what not," said DeChambeau, whose YouTube channel has 2.43 million subscribers. "So I don't think it's really that honest or true. But it is what it is. I mean, any time you can say something like that and create more buzz for the game of golf, it's great."
Here are his full comments on Chamblee:
Here are Chamblee's comments from Monday:
Thankfully we will soon be moving on to what happens on the course during the Ryder Cup and not focusing on any drama that has happened in the days leading up to first tee shot.
It will be interesting to see if DeChambeau can deliver for Team USA and if he doesn't, critics like Chamblee will likely have more to say about the LIV Golf star.