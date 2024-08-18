Caitlin Clark Sets WNBA's Rookie Assist Record With Jaw-Dropping Dime
Caitlin Clark has not yet wrapped up her rookie season with the Indiana Fever, but she's already smashed some WNBA rookie records. The guard added another to her list on Sunday during the Fever's clash with the Seattle Storm.
Clark registered her third assist of the game during the third quarter and in doing so became the WNBA's all-time leader for assists in a season by a rookie. The record was previously held by guard Ticha Penicheiro, who recorded 225 assists in her rookie year in 1998 as a member of the Sacramento Monarchs.
Clark tied the record during the first half with a fast-break assist to guard Lexie Hull, who finished with her left hand. The 22-year-old then broke the all-time record soon into the third quarter with a gorgeous full-court assist to guard Kelsey Mitchell.
Have a look at her historic assist.
On the year, entering Sunday's game, Clark led the league with 8.3 assists per game. Among her multitude of quality skills as a rookie, her playmaking has often stood out as her biggest strength.
She'll look to add to her impressive assist totals on Saturday when Indiana takes on the Minnesota Lynx.