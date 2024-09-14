Connor McCaffery leaving role with Indiana Pacers for coaching job at Butler University per reports
Indiana Pacers team assistant Connor McCaffery is leaving the franchise and taking a job with Butler University, according to multiple reports.
McCaffery, 26, joined the Pacers last summer. It was his first job in basketball after playing the sport at The University Of Iowa for six seasons. He played in 166 games for the Hawkeyes and averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 assists per game.
He then joined the Pacers last September and helped out players in practices while also playing a role in opponent scouting. Now, he's off to Butler, where he will be an assistant coach. Akeem Glaspie of the Indianapolis Star was the first to report McCaffery's job move.
Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files and David Eickholt of 247Sports also reported that McCaffery was leaving the Pacers to be on the Bulldogs' staff. Patrick McCaffery, Connor's younger brother, will play for Butler this season after transferring from Iowa, and their younger brother Jack is set to join the program next year.
Connor's father, Fran, is the Head Men's Basketball Coach at Iowa. Basketball runs in the family. Connor is replacing Greg Oden on Butler's staff, per Glaspie — Oden is moving on from the program. He was a legendary high school player in Indiana and had a seven-year NBA career.
Thad Matta is the head coach at Butler, and he is about to begin his third season with the program since being hired in 2022. Connor McCaffery was at the Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces game on Friday night to watch the action — his girlfriend is Fever rookie sensation Catilin Clark. Butler University is located about a 15 minute drive away from where the Fever play.
