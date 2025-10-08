Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah has two-words for Mariners star at Game 4 vs. Tigers
The Big Dumper is the opposite of a dumpster fire. He's just straight fire.
After shocking Major League Baseball fans by becoming the unlikely home-run king during the regular season, Seattle Mariners superstar Cal Raleigh has kept his hot streak going into October with a dominating Game 3 performance against the Detroit Tigers with a home run and three RBIs in their 8-4 victory.
As Game 4 is underway with Seattle looking to clinch the American League Division Series, Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah Shimek took to Instagram Stories to give her man words of encouragement, while simultaneously loving his pregame fit.
"Without fail," Shimek wrote with a "thumbs up" emoji. The 28-year-old catcher and designated hitter has been "without fail" all season long for the Mariners, so it was the perfect way to describe both his on- and off-the-field prowess.
Shimek, herself a prolific former softball player with two national championships at Southern Oregon University, is also a hitting instructor, so she might be his secret weapon behind the scenes.
The bubbly MLB WAG always has words of encouragement for the "Baby Got Back" North Carolina native, writing in late August when he broke the record for most home runs by a catcher, "Greatness was witnessed today... 29, your dedication, drive, and love of the game is inspiring. I love you big and couldn’t be more proud, congrats✨"
Without fail, greatness indeed!
