Cal Raleigh Hits 61st Home Run to the Perfect Fan
To set the stage: Cal Raleigh came up to bat in the top of the ninth inning with the Mariners ahead 6–2. Randy Arozarena had started the inning with a double down the right-field line and was standing on second base.
In what can only be described as a meant-to-be sports moment, one lucky Mariners fan came away with the ultimate prize. Raleigh took a high fastball and laced a 106-mph line drive to deep left field. The ball barely cleared the wall and landed in the Tigers’ bullpen. It took one big bounce and found the perfect place to land—directly in the glove of the only Mariners fan sitting in the front row. The fan was wearing, of all things, a blue jersey that said “Dump Here” with the number 61, in reference to the number of home runs Cal Raleigh had on the season. As he gloved it and Tigers fans high-fived the lucky fan, the most incredible part of the story happened: the Seattle Mariners fan pulled off the number-61 jersey and, underneath, was a “Dump Here” #62 jersey.
This guy not only had one custom-made Cal Raleigh jersey but also had two, and he was brave enough to wear them while sitting in the front row in Detroit to cheer on the visiting team. For this, the baseball gods rewarded him with the best souvenir of the night—and a memory he would never forget.
Stay tuned for story updates as Cal Raleigh starts to do interviews after the game!