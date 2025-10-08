Mariners Weather a Storm in Detroit to Take Game 3 From the Tigers
The City of Detroit got plenty of rain on Tuesday, but it was the Seattle Mariners who supplied the thunder and lightning. The M's defeated the Tigers, 8-4, in a crucial Game 3 of their American League Division Series showdown.
The game was pushed back for a few hours due to a rain delay, but that didn't dampen the Mariners' offense. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez homered early off Tigers starter Jack Flaherty to get things started. That was good news for Geno, as he had started off the ALDS going 0-for-8 in the first two contests. He, as much as anyone, relished the team's win.
“I think that the Seattle Mariners deserve where we are right now, and the fans as well,” said Suárez.
The Mariners had three round-trippers in the game, including one from Cal Raleigh that was ironically hit to a fan wearing a T-shirt that read “DUMP HERE,” with a massive No. 61 in the middle. The catcher, who led the AL with 60 homers, gladly obliged.
JP Martinez also homered for the team, with the Seattle power supply racking up eight runs - more than Seattle had in the first two games of the series combined.
A Complete Team Effort by the Mariners
Logan Gilbert was terrific in a clutch start for Seattle, tossing six innings, allowing just one earned run, while striking out seven. Afterwards, many of teammates expressed their confidence in the righty, but Gilbert was quick to point out that the team's work wasn't done yet.
"It’s awesome to hear that and be in this position,” Gilbert said. “At the same time, we’re a long way away. Nine innings is a long time. I love the momentum we have. Hopefully, we can win it in four. We’d love to win it in Seattle, but I don’t want to take any chances.”
The Game 3 winner has gone on to take the series 47 of 66 times (71.2%). Add that in with the fact that Seattle was heavily favored coming into the series, and the possibility that they can end the series on Wednesday becomes more and more favorable.
Looking to eliminate the Tigers in their home park, the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA) to the mound to face Casey Mize (14-6, 3.87 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 3 PM EST.