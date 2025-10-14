Jorge Polanco Continues Historic Clutch Hitting Streak As Mariners Take 2-0 ALCS Lead
Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco is on an incredible heater at the right time.
Seattle demolished the Blue Jays 10-3 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series Monday, extending their lead to 2-0 as they move two wins away from the World Series. Polanco went 2-for-5 on the night, with a massive three-run home run in the fifth inning that broke a tie at three runs apiece.
The big homer continues a streak of clutch hitting for the 12-year veteran. In Sunday's Game 1, he had two RBI singles. The first gave the Mariners the lead in the sixth and the second added an insurance run in the eighth as Seattle held onto a 3-1 win.
He came up big in the marathon Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Tigers, hitting the walk-off single that finally ended the game in the 15th inning and sent the M's to their first ALCS since 2001. With Polanco's clutch streak, he became the first player in MLB history to have a go-ahead hit in the fifth inning or later in three consecutive postseason games, according to OptaSTATS.
Over the regular season, Polanco slashed .265/.326/.495 with 26 homers and 78 RBIs. He now has three homers in the postseason after the first two came in Game 2 of the ALDS against Tarik Skubal, which helped lift Seattle to a 3-2 win in their first victory of the series.
The Mariners had just one day off between the wild 15-inning game against Detroit and Game 1 of the ALCS where they had to travel to Toronto. They incredibly grabbed the first two games on the road and now just need to win two of three at home for a trip to the World Series, which would be the franchise's first trip to the Fall Classic.
Polanco signed a one-year, $7.75 million deal to return to Seattle for his second season this year. That contract is paying off in a massive way.