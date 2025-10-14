The Mariners' Offense Explodes in ALCS Game 2 Victory Over Toronto
The Seattle Mariners knew that heading into Game 2 of their American League Championship Series with the Toronto Blue Jays, they had a chance to take a commanding lead in their best-of-seven showdown. Following a 3-1 victory at the Rogers Centre on Sunday, they were in the driver's seat. On Monday, they hit the accelerator.
The Mariners pounded the Jays, 10 -3, on the strength of the long ball. Julio Rodriguez got things started in the first inning with a three-run homer. Jorge Polanco, who has been the M's offensive star in the postseason, added another three-run blast, and first baseman Josh Naylor added a two-run bomb in the seventh.
The Mariners banged out 10 hits in the game, while holding the Jays to just six. In the two games so far, the M's have outscored Toronto 13-5, and they outhit the AL East Champions by a tally of 17 to 8. On top of it all? They are doing it with a total team effort.
The Mariners Won With Power And Pitching
Seattle starter Logan Gilbert only worked three innings, due to his pitching in the M's ALDS clinching 15-inning marathon win over Detroit. The bullpen took over in the fourth and held the Blue Jays' bats at bay. Relievers Eduard Bazardo, Carlos Sanchez, and Emerson Hancock finished off Toronto, allowing no earned runs while striking out three and walking four.
Despite being without 15-game winner Bryan Woo, who is active but hasn't pitched in the postseason yet, Seattle's hurlers have held up. Woo is expected to start either Game 4 or 5 in Seattle, depending on how things play out.
George Kirby will be the starting pitcher for the Seattle Mariners in ALCS Game 3 on Wednesday. He went 10–8 with a 4.21 ERA and 137 strikeouts in the regular season, but has been the club's most reliable arm in the 2025 playoffs. Shane Bieber is scheduled to start for the Toronto Blue Jays in what will certainly be a raucous environment at T-Mobile Park.