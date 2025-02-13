Cameron Brink reveals showing off sheer top, bra fit would have made her cry before
Cameron Brink always stands out not only for her 6-foot-4 frame, but her fire fits. She wasn’t always comfortable showing off her bold looks, however.
The Los Angeles Sparks star was a WNBA fashion All-Star during the season and now in the offseason with looks like her good girl polka dot dress with bad girl leather jacket look, and her ab-flexing crop top while outshining models next to her, and her red-hot miniskirt in Paris.
The 23-year-old baller with model looks even posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in a drop-dead wow white bikini. Her boldest look, however, may have been her sheer top and red miniskirt she dropped last week. In fact, Brink talked about that particular look on her new podcast “Straight to Cam” with Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry where she mentioned when she was young she’d cry because she wanted a bigger bra size. Now, she’s perfectly happy and “loves” her A Cups. Here’s the full interview below.
Brink also talked about how hard it was to get those six-pack abs for the SI Swim photo shoot because she was rehabbing her knee and it’s not easy to get into shape while recovering from surgery.
She’s certainly done a great job getting in shape and can slay any look, and she should feel good about whatever she wears. You go, Cameron Brink.
