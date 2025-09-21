Cardi B rants about Stefon Diggs' baby drama defending Patriots boyfriend
If there was ever any doubt, Cardi B certainly has Stefon Diggs' back.
The rap star hitmaker went on a rant via Instagram live to defend her New England Patriots wide receiver boyfriend, who are expecting a baby together, addressing the paternity suit filed accusing the four-time Pro Bowler of being the father of a five-month-old girl.
Page Six has all the sordid details, but we'll give you the TL;DR, PG-rated version.
Referencing a 1970s R&B Shirley Brown song "Woman to Woman," which is about a woman reaching out to her boyfriend's other lover, to which the five-time No. 1 Billboard artist, the most ever for a female rapper, says, "That’s your baby daddy, b***h? That’s my baby daddy, too... What now? I don’t f***ing know. We’ll figure it out, b***h.””
Diggs, 31, who was a First Team All-Pro selection in 2020, did not do much on the field today in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with only three receptions for 23 yards. Diggs only has 89 yards for the season, so his personal life is grabbing most of the headlines lately unfortunately.
Cardi B, 32, recently announced on "CBS This Morning" that she and Diggs were having a baby, and her most recent album, appropriately titled, "AM I the drama?," dropped on Friday, and it went straight to No.1 on the Billboard charts.
So needless to say her real-life drama is turning into a music "drama" sensation.
