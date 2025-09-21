The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cardi B rants about Stefon Diggs' baby drama defending Patriots boyfriend

The pregnant rap star did not mince words when addressing the accusations against her New England Patriots wide receiver boyfriend.

Matthew Graham

Cardi B
Cardi B / IMAGO / MediaPunch

If there was ever any doubt, Cardi B certainly has Stefon Diggs' back.

The rap star hitmaker went on a rant via Instagram live to defend her New England Patriots wide receiver boyfriend, who are expecting a baby together, addressing the paternity suit filed accusing the four-time Pro Bowler of being the father of a five-month-old girl.

Cardi B
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Page Six has all the sordid details, but we'll give you the TL;DR, PG-rated version.

Referencing a 1970s R&B Shirley Brown song "Woman to Woman," which is about a woman reaching out to her boyfriend's other lover, to which the five-time No. 1 Billboard artist, the most ever for a female rapper, says, "That’s your baby daddy, b***h? That’s my baby daddy, too... What now? I don’t f***ing know. We’ll figure it out, b***h.””

Cardi B
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Cardi B in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Diggs, 31, who was a First Team All-Pro selection in 2020, did not do much on the field today in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with only three receptions for 23 yards. Diggs only has 89 yards for the season, so his personal life is grabbing most of the headlines lately unfortunately.

Cardi B, 32, recently announced on "CBS This Morning" that she and Diggs were having a baby, and her most recent album, appropriately titled, "AM I the drama?," dropped on Friday, and it went straight to No.1 on the Billboard charts.

So needless to say her real-life drama is turning into a music "drama" sensation.

Cardi B
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

