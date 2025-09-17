The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cardi B reveals she and NFL star Stefon Diggs expecting baby

This will be the rapper’s fourth child, but first with her New England Patriots boyfriend.

Matt Ryan

Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Cardi B announced on “CBS Mornings” in an interview with Gayle King she is indeed pregnant with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ baby. The rapper had been denying the pregnancy rumors, but finally revealed the truth.

Cardi B, whose real name is Hennessy Carolina, is 32 years old and this will be her fourth child and first with her boyfriend Diggs, 31. She has three with her ex, rapper Offset, who she’s still finalizing a divorce with.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs.
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs. / IMAGN / NurPhoto / ABACAPRESS

RELATED: Cardi B reveals surprising detail in new Stefon Diggs romance slamming ex Offset

The couple has reportedly been together since last year but hard launched their relationship getting cozy at a New York Knicks game in May. After a video with Diggs on a yacht and other women went viral that he and the Patriots had to address, he had a two-word love note for Cardi B. They then had a sweet PDA moment while Diggs was in training camp getting ready for the NFL season.

And now, the Grammy Award winner revealed on Wednesday morning she’s expecting a baby with Diggs.

Diggs has a daughter named Nova who was born in 2016.

He has 10 catches for 89 yards so far for the 1-1 Patriots in his first season since coming over from the Buffalo Bills.

Congrats to the couple on the exciting news.

NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cardi B
Stefon Diggs / Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season

Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss

Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering

Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships