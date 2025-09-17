Cardi B reveals she and NFL star Stefon Diggs expecting baby
Cardi B announced on “CBS Mornings” in an interview with Gayle King she is indeed pregnant with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ baby. The rapper had been denying the pregnancy rumors, but finally revealed the truth.
Cardi B, whose real name is Hennessy Carolina, is 32 years old and this will be her fourth child and first with her boyfriend Diggs, 31. She has three with her ex, rapper Offset, who she’s still finalizing a divorce with.
The couple has reportedly been together since last year but hard launched their relationship getting cozy at a New York Knicks game in May. After a video with Diggs on a yacht and other women went viral that he and the Patriots had to address, he had a two-word love note for Cardi B. They then had a sweet PDA moment while Diggs was in training camp getting ready for the NFL season.
And now, the Grammy Award winner revealed on Wednesday morning she’s expecting a baby with Diggs.
Diggs has a daughter named Nova who was born in 2016.
He has 10 catches for 89 yards so far for the 1-1 Patriots in his first season since coming over from the Buffalo Bills.
Congrats to the couple on the exciting news.
