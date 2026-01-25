Drake Maye's Wife Ann Flaunts Patriots 'Super Bowl' Post After Ugly AFCC Win

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl after beating the Denver Broncos in a crazy snow-filled game. His wife Ann Michael celebrated.

The 23-year-old MVP candidate quarterback didn’t have his best game throwing for just 86 yards and no touchdowns, but his legs were the difference (10 carries for 65 yards) including a touchdown to tie it early and a scramble late to send the Patriots back to the Super Bowl for the first time since Tom Brady won it in 2019.

DRAKE MAYE SENDS THE PATRIOTS TO THE SUPER BOWL!!



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/9QpPlKe8Qn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2026

While Maye was the hero on the field, his wife Ann Michael crushed her game-day fit despite a big mistake with her selfie (see above related link). She also shard this special moment with him before kickoff.

HEARTWARMING: #Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye takes off his helmet so he can kiss his wife Ann Michael which is part of their pregame ritual every week.



❤️



Drake has been dating Ann Michael since they were 12 years old and in middle school.

pic.twitter.com/ZA1PMFv8xK — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 25, 2026

Now, they are both headed to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, on February 8.

After the ugly 10-7 win where the second-half turned into a blizzard, a proud Ann Michael posted: “WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!” as the snow fell on Drake.

Ann Michael Maye reacts with husband Drake and the Patriots heading to the Super Bowl. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Maye has had an MVP-caliber season with 4,394 yards passing, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

Ann Michael was a the WAG MVP from her TikTok cooking shows that fans have inundated the comments, to her fire fits like her wild sparkly pants look in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and her special Drake sweatshirt message look in the Divisional Round win.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’ll she watch her man play for the Super Bowl for New England.

