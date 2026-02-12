Chloe Kim’s Special Moment With Boyfriend Myles Garrett Ruined With Olympic Silver

Chloe Kim was set to become the first snowboarder to win gold medals in three consecutive Winter Olympic Games. Then it didn’t happen as 17-year-old South Korean Choi Ga-on pulled off the amazing upset. Kim’s boyfriend and Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was there to cheer her on where the two shared a sweet moment that turned sour later on.

Garrett, 30, just got to Italy after winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award during Super Bowl week in San Francisco, California, after he set the all-time season sack record with 23. His snowboard superstar girlfriend couldn’t be there on his big night as she arrived for the Milano Cortina Games, but she certainly was paying attention and reacted to his accomplishment.

RELATED: Myles Garrett Steals GF Chloe Kim’s Olympic Spotlight in Crazy Fit With her Face on It

Chloe Kim felt good, but was denied a third gold medal. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Now, Garrett is in full Chloe Kim fanboy mode after an epic photo during her qualifying run, and then showing up at Thursday’s halfpipe final in a full Chloe Kim custom jacket (see first related above).

Myles Garrett is at the #WinterOlympics to support Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, his girlfriend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/keElMZxX6J — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 11, 2026

RELATED: Chloe Kim Admits to ‘Scolding’ Myles Garrett Over Olympics Mistake

The Korean-American Kim from Torrance, California, was a darling of the 2022 Beijing Games winning gold in the women’s snowboard halfpipe where she became the first to win the event twice — she took home her first in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, making her the youngest woman ever to win gold in snowboarding there at just 17.

Her first run looked like it would lock up a third gold medal:

Chloe Kim FLIES to FIRST place through the first run in the halfpipe final! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WarlCqfuQu — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2026

This was Garrett’s initial reaction to her crazy run:

All of us watching Chloe Kim compete in the halfpipe 🤩 pic.twitter.com/m1EkhOvBWi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2026

RELATED: Choi Ga-on In Spotlight After 17-Year-Old Dethrones Chloe Kim For Olympic Gold

Kim, Garrett’s emotional moment ruined

After that big run, the couple even shared a hug and a kiss after as if the third gold was locked up.

Move over Swift and Kelce, there's a new power couple on the block. Myles Garrett is so proud of his girl. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/alDgYHuEVD — Eric (@ShidaSane99) February 12, 2026

But, it was short-lived as on the third and final run Ga-on put on the performance of her life to steal away the gold that was sealed when Kim, who went last, fell for a second consecutive run. Ga-on finished with a 90.25 to Kim’s 88.0.

Fans think Garrett bad luck

Fans afterward blamed Garrett on social media for bringing the Browns curse to Kim.

Myles Garrett and his Browns stench rubbed off on Chloe Kim 😔 — Tristin (@Tristin_Elise) February 12, 2026

Myles Garrett put a little Cleveland Browns stink on Chloe Kim and look what happens. A -10000 favorite fails to win Gold. https://t.co/96CoYhC3a4 — Jackie Daytona (@swaggerjack) February 12, 2026

Their relationship timeline

She also made news for hard launching her relationship with the 30-year-old Garrett after they were linked since March when they were seen together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. They then shared a sweet moment at a game this season.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex