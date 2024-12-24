Ciara shows off hair rollers in ‘holiday glow’ prep for Russell Wilson Christmas game
Ciara has had an epic 2024 with her fits and her family.
The 39-year-old singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has slayed many looks like her gold queen bee fit, and her “lioness” stunner that made Wilson joke about having baby No. 5, and when she forgot her pants for an epic style, and of course her head-to-toe gameday Steelers gear.
She’s also had many memorable family moments like Amora’s first birthday where mom made the most adorable growth post, and getting adorably sacked by all the kids on their private plane flight to watch dad play, and dancing to GloRilla with son Future after a big win.
RELATED: Ciara, Russell Wilson crush Christmas photo before Steelers-Eagles showdown
Ciara has plenty of reason to look happy this year, and she showed off “That Holiday Glow” while she sported the hair rollers and shades on before the Steelers big Christmas Day game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
RELATED: Ciara shows off Russell Wilson's red hot gift from Vanessa Bryant
She’s also got that icy non-wedding ring on.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
The Steelers play at home on Christmas Day where no doubt Ciara will bring that glow and another fantastic fit to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
