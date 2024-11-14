Ciara’s crazy over-the-top necklace looks like hub caps exploded
Ciara is known for her crazy fits, but her latest one with an insane necklace definitely stands out.
The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback Russell Wilson has been crushing lately in white: She had a white gown for a charity event over the weekend that had Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant dropping all kinds of fire emojis, and then showed up and showed out for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in another white look where her $2 million ring shined like her fit.
For a photoshoot in Saudi Arabia for the women’s Arabic magazine Hia celebrating two decades of her music, the 39-year-old went black and white, showing off a “Dark Princess” feel with a dark one-shoulder top, black veil, white bottom, and the craziest exploding necklace you’ll ever see.
RELATED: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
What an incredible fit. And one that’s not an awkward color of Wilson’s former team like she wore not only once but twice.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld slays in sheer black ‘fire’ dress
Ciara said, “It was truly an honor to be your cover girl”. Here’s the cover she posted.
Ciara has previously donned crazy looks like her “lioness” fit that had Wilson thinking about baby No. 5, and an insane gold queen bee getup that upstaged his Steelers debut.
This one may be one of the most over-the-top yet because of the crazy necklace.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look