Ciara’s son rocks Steelers fit ready to play with Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson’s wife and all their kids are his No. 1 fans when he takes the field. Ciara’s son Future Zahir Wilburn looks like he’s ready to play alongside the quarterback right now with his latest fit.
All three kids have been seen rocking Russell Wilson jerseys at games. 10-year-old Future, who Ciara shares with the rapper Future but has been raised by Wilson, also has been seen dancing with mom to GloRilla after a big win.
The Pittsburgh Steelers QB just shared adorable family photos during Thanksgiving week and then went out and helped the team beat the Cincinnati Bengals. If he needs another receiver, Future looks ready to step in. He was decked out in cold weather Steelers gear rocking a George Pickens No. 14 jersey.
RELATED: Ciara shares baby's disgruntled message to Russell Wilson after Steelers win
Wow, he looks game ready — and super tall.
RELATED: Russell Wilson and wife Ciara's youngest son's height stuns fans
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. Together they have daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023.
Future is definitely part of the boys club with Russell and brother Win as evident by this dapper Goodfellas photo recreate.
Maybe one day for real he’ll be a football star like Russ. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers may need to look to the Future.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Kiss the cook: Livvy Dunne ‘cooks’ in incredible black miniskirt in kitchen
Ahhh: Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai
New Miss Queen: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top after Ole Miss win