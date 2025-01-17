Ciara has heartfelt note on Russell Wilson’s dog passing, breaks social media silence
Ciara broke her 2025 social media hiatus with a heartfelt post after the sad passing of her and husband Russell Wilson’s Great Dane, Prince.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback took to social media earlier on Thursday to announce the death of the couple’s dog, whom he had since his rookie year in the NFL in an emotional post with touching photo tributes.
Ciara followed it up with her a heartfelt note of her own and some more photos. She wrote, “Forever with us. Forever in our hearts. Forever Thankful for the amazing memories you gave us. We will miss you so much and we will always love you Prince! 🖤🤍”
It was also the first time in a while we’ve seen Ciara post much in 2025 and even before that when her vibe was all about the Steelers and her QB man Wilson on social media.
The 39-year-old singer was all about positng her gameday fits and winning celebrations when Wilson took over and guided the team to a 5-1 start. We saw her in head-to-toe Steelers gear, and dancing to GloRilla with 10-year-old son Future after a victory, and rocking a furry fit while getting sacked by all four of her kids in Steelers gear on the private plane to a game.
As things went from celebrating “good vibes” victory moments, to ending on a sour note losing five games in a row including Saturday’s 28-14 Wild Card game to the Baltimore Ravens, Ciara has been shocking silent. And very silent after her “foot on the gas” pink furry New Year’s stunner.
Ciara and Wilson have focused on family and faith more recently like Wilson’s sweet Steelers Christmas party moments with his kids and the most adorable Christmas photo as a family in all-black fits as well.
The couple has been married since 2016 and have daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
It’s a sad day for Ciara and the whole Wilson family. Hopefully she’ll be posting again in better times and more fire fits soon.
