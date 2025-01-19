The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara, Russell Wilson’s heartwarming Natalia Bryant birthday post, photo

The singer and the Steelers quarterback are good friends with Kobe’s family and make sure his oldest daughter feels special on her big day.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the REVOLVE Festival 2023.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the REVOLVE Festival 2023. / IMAGO / Depositphotos

Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant turned 22 on Sunday and good family friends Ciara and Russell Wilson sent her some sweet birthday wishes.

Natalia, who looks just like mom Vanessa Bryant, has really shown how grown up she’s become as seen in her unique sideways smile selfie, and her smooth dance moves while grooving to Fleetwood Mac, and her sizzling model looks in her low-cut fire-red dress for a night out.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

While Vanessa sent her daughter an adorable message with photos, Ciara followed it up with a pic of the two smiling side-by-side with the message, “Nani Boo @natliabryant !! Happy Birthday Young Queen!! We are so proud of you! We love you so much!! 🎂🎉💃🏽.”

Ciara and Natalia Bryant
Ciara/Instagram

”We” in the message also being from her husband Wilson and their kids. Wilson would follow it up with his own birthday message on the post.

Natalia Bryant
Russell Wilson/Instagram

Ciara and Russ and the Bryant families remain close. Vanessa shared an epic photo on her Disneyland date with her “boo” Ciara late last year, and then sent her memorable birthday wishes as well as to Wilson while she wore a wacky fit posing with him. Vanessa even gifted the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback some Kobe Christmas shoes this past holiday.

Ciara (left) with Vanessa Bryant (far right)
Ciara (left) with Vanessa Bryant (far right) / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia is getting the birthday love from family and friends, but Ciara’s message and photo of the two definitely stood out.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

