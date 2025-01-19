Ciara, Russell Wilson’s heartwarming Natalia Bryant birthday post, photo
Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant turned 22 on Sunday and good family friends Ciara and Russell Wilson sent her some sweet birthday wishes.
Natalia, who looks just like mom Vanessa Bryant, has really shown how grown up she’s become as seen in her unique sideways smile selfie, and her smooth dance moves while grooving to Fleetwood Mac, and her sizzling model looks in her low-cut fire-red dress for a night out.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant shares never-before-seen pic with mom Vanessa, sisters at Olympics
While Vanessa sent her daughter an adorable message with photos, Ciara followed it up with a pic of the two smiling side-by-side with the message, “Nani Boo @natliabryant !! Happy Birthday Young Queen!! We are so proud of you! We love you so much!! 🎂🎉💃🏽.”
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s touching gesture for Los Angeles wildfire victims
”We” in the message also being from her husband Wilson and their kids. Wilson would follow it up with his own birthday message on the post.
Ciara and Russ and the Bryant families remain close. Vanessa shared an epic photo on her Disneyland date with her “boo” Ciara late last year, and then sent her memorable birthday wishes as well as to Wilson while she wore a wacky fit posing with him. Vanessa even gifted the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback some Kobe Christmas shoes this past holiday.
Natalia is getting the birthday love from family and friends, but Ciara’s message and photo of the two definitely stood out.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida