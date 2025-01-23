Ciara sends love to Russell Wilson after emotional post about QB's dad
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson shared a heartfelt story about his late father, Harrison Wilson III, who tragically passed away in 2010 at age 54 after a prolonged battle with diabetes.
His father's death came at the tail end of his collegiate career, and Wilson recently opened up about how his father's passing helped him change his outlook on life and always strive to bring positivity to the football field and locker room.
"When [my dad] passed away, I remember the next morning hearing like, 'The sun still comes up in the morning'... No matter what we go through in life," Wilson said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "Especially when you're 1-of-32 guys... why would I be negative?"
Wilson shared the quote and a photo with his father on Instagram.
After Russ shared the emotional post, his wife Ciara sent love his way with a series of heart emojis.
You love to see a supportive wife.
Ciara and Russ have always been supportive and by each other's sides as they build their family together.
The couple has a daughter Sienna Princess, 7; a son Win Harrison, 3; and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara also a has son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.
Wilson and the Steelers recently wrapped up their season after being eliminated from the NFL Playoffs by the Baltimore Ravens. He is reportedly in contract talks with the Steelers and hopes to finish his career in the Steel City.
