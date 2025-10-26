Giants RB Cam Skattebo Leaves Game vs Eagles with Ankle Injury
rookie running back Cam Skattebo left Sunday's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles with what appears to be a serious right ankle injury that required him to be carted off the field in an air cast.
The injury occurred on the Giants' first drive of the second quarter as their offense was pushing towards the midfield marker.
On the seventh play of the possession and on second down-and-16, quarterback Jaxson Dart threw a quick dump-off pass to Skattebo, who was hit as he attempted to secure the football, which went incomplete into the turf.
During the play, Skattebo seemed to land on his right ankle awkwardly and was seen holding up his right foot as it dangled, then tried to sit up after the whistle.
The sight of the ailment put a concerned look on both teams' faces as the first-year running back had to be assisted to the locker room in a cart.
After Skattebo departed the game, Dart threw one more incomplete pass, looking for receiver Darius Slayton on third down-and-16 at the New York 42-yard line. Despite a neutral zone infraction by the Eagles' tight end Cameron Latu on the next play, the Giants would punt the ball back to Philadelphia for their second scoreless turn on the afternoon.
Skattebo left the contest with just three carries for 12 yards and an average of four yards per attempt. He also had one catch for 18 yards, which he took to the end zone for a touchdown, tying the score at 7-7 in the first quarter.
Given the immediate reactions to the injury, it feels like Skattebo could be sidelined for an extended period, if not the remainder of the season.
It's another loss for the Giants' offense, one that stings, as they've already lost receiver and No. 1 option Malik Nabers for the year to an ACL injury back in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In terms of Skattebo, the rookie had quickly become a shot of energy for the Giants' rushing attack, posting 98 carries for 398 yards and five touchdowns through his first seven games as an NFL player and becoming a bright story for the organization alongside his teammate in Dart.
Just two weeks ago, against the Eagles in East Rutherford, Skattebo posted his season-high performance, running for 98 yards and punching in three touchdowns to help the Giants throttle their NFC East rivals, 34-17, on Thursday Night Football.
