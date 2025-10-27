4 Takeaways from Giants' 38-20 Loss to Eagles
With each mounting loss, the question of whether head coach Brian Daboll gets a fifth season continues to dominate Monday morning discussions.
But would ownership allow for a tenure that is off to its third straight 2-6 start to a season and which has lost 31 of its last 42 games continue if, for example, Daboll agrees to dismiss defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who has clearly struggled to take a defensive unit that, albeit banged up of late, has top-15 talent but has at no point reached top 15 status?
Daboll’s biggest argument to keep his job when he has to sit down with ownership at the end of this season is Jaxson Dart, who has been a ray of sunshine in another lost season.
Dart was his handpicked quarterback, and Dart has also been one of the fastest-developing players to land in East Rutherford in recent years, though, to be fair, most of that is due to Dart’s work habits.
And what about injuries? No coach can anticipate or plan for injuries, but what they can do is ensure that the guys behind them–the very same guys they have a say in picking for the 53-man roster every year–are ready to go just in case.
That said, I don’t buy that he’s attached to Dart’s hip any more than I buy the idea that Daboll and Joe Schoen are attached at the hip.
If the Giants continue to slide down the tubes and don’t do much better than last year's record, how, if you’re the ownership, can you justify keeping Daboll for a fifth season?
The quarterback argument isn’t foolproof–if you're willing to bring in a solid offensive mind who runs a similar, yet less complex system to continue developing Dart, then why wouldn’t he be okay without Daboll?
There are other factors to consider regarding the coaching staff. Why, for instance, are we seeing more players leave this team and succeed elsewhere? Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, and Xavier McKinney all come to mind.
Is it because they weren’t developed properly? Is it the scheme they were asked to play, which may not have been tailored to their strengths? Is it the supporting cast around them?
All of the above?
When you see premium draft picks like Evan Neal, Deonte Banks, and Jalin Hyatt fail to develop, when you see other draft picks get buried only to shine when they’re forced to take on a larger role (Daniel Bellinger and Cor’Dale Flott come to mind), then how can anyone say that this team is making the kind of progress it needs to be making four years into the current regime?
The other thing that continues to be worrisome is that the same issues seem to carry over from week to week, from season to season.
When was the last time the Giants consistently had a good run defense? When was the last time the pre-snap penalties didn’t keep biting them in the backside?
Those delay-of-game penalties? If you want to chalk that up to there being a rookie quarterback in there, go ahead, but according to , the Giants have 20 delay of game penalties from 2022-24 with more experienced quarterbacks under center.
I don’t want to speak on behalf of ownership. But I have to imagine that, where things stand right now, what we have seen through eight weeks of the season is not the progress that co-owner John Mara spoke about at the end of last season when he gave Daboll and Schoen a mulligan.
Although I don’t believe ownership wants to make a change, if things continue to circle the drain, then what other choice would it have?
Here are a few other thougths on yet another disappointing Monday.
Adjusting to Dart
The Eagles got burned by Jaxson Dart’s legs in the first meeting when the rookie rushed for 58 yards on 13 carries with a long of 20 yards and one rushing touchdown.
So this time around, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio took a different approach.
“They kind of changed it up on us from what they did in game one, and they played sound,” Dart said after the game. “I thought that they had a good plan for us coming into the game offensively and defensively. You definitely have to give them credit for their plan.”
The plan was to do less blitzing, which was opening holes for Dart to exploit, and to keep him in the pocket —a plan he can expect to face more of moving forward.
In Weeks 4-6, Dart has been blitzed on average 44.9% of his dropbacks. He has scrambled 14 times when under pressure for 112 yards.
This week, Fangio blitzed Dart on only 25.8% of dropbacks. The result? Dart was limited to 17 yards on six carries as the Eagles managed to successfully keep the rookie in the pocket.
“Yeah, they stayed disciplined in their gaps, and I just thought that they played a good game,” Dart said of the Eagles.
The question now becomes how the Giants counter that strategy, which has seemingly reduced one of Dart’s key attributes.
The Tush Push MUST GO!
I’ve made no secret of my absolute disdain for the tush push. After witnessing yet another inconsistent round of officiating, all I have to say is that until the NFL can come up with a standard set of guidelines on what to look for and have them consistently applied across the board, it needs to get rid of the play.
Speaking of officiating, I generally try not to be overly critical of the officials. Still, I think yesterday’s game was one of the worst ones I’ve seen in a while–I’m still trying to figure out why Darius Slayton, who was handfighting with the defender on that long touchdown ball that was nullified, was flagged.
That being said, the officiating wasn’t the reason the Giants lost that game. That being said, the officiating wasn’t the reason the Giants lost that game. If the Giants want to know who to blame for the latest loss, they need only look in the mirror.
Skatt Will Be Back Better than Ever
Yes, injuries are part of the game, and no player who gets called upon to go between the white lines can escape the normal soreness, bumps, and bruises that come with the game.
But your heart has to bleed for running back Cam Skattebo, who suffered a gruesome-looking dislocated ankle injury on what I thought was a hip drop tackle that went uncalled–that’s another story for another day.
Skattebo is in for a long recovery period, and we can only hope he completes it successfully. Already, I’ve had medical experts who haven't examined or treated Skattebo’s injury reach out to ask whether he’ll ever be the same player.
I, for one, am not giving up hope. I seem to remember, many years ago, a gritty, tough dude named Richie Seubert suffered a devastating broken leg against the Eagles (what is it with that team?). A lot of people, myself included at the time, wondered if Seubert would ever play football again.
It took about two years and countless surgeries, but Seubert, through sheer will and toughness, did make it back to the field just in time to win a Super Bowl ring in 2007.
Skattetbo, whom I've sometimes compared to John Riggins in terms of his running style and on-field demeanor, has the kind of toughness and inner resiliency that Seubert had, which is why I’m not counting that young man out despite what lies ahead.
Who knows? Maybe in a year or two, when that injury is fully healed, he’ll follow in Seubert’s footsteps to where he’ll be part of a team that gets to hoist a Lombardi trophy during a ticker tape parade down Broadway.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.