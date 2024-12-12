Ciara drops ‘SassCi’ fit that has Russell Wilson saying ‘see u in a lil bit…’
It’s a big week for Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. His family is also having a huge week as well off the field.
While Wilson is gearing up for a monster game at the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles, his daughter Amora Princess celebrated her first birthday with a heartwarming message from dad, and adorable growth photos from mom, Ciara.
Speaking of Wilson’s famous wife, Ciara also just had her own “W” of the week by slaying another fit hit as she has all season like her head-to-toe Steelers look for a game, and her “lioness” look that had the quarterback joking about baby No. 5.
RELATED: Ciara shows off custom Russell Wilson Steelers jacket ahead of Eagles showdown
Ciara, 39, dropped another look on her Instagram that really caught the attention of Wilson on this big week. Ciara captioned this one, “SassCi 🖤🐆” for sassy and Ciara and the black fit with the leopard-print touches.
RELATED: Ciara has stealth bling for hubby Russell Wilson in Steelers win
Wilson immediately commented four minutes after the post, “See u in a lil bit…”
Wilson, 36, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and Amora Princess. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
If Wilson plays as good as his wife look on Thursday, the Eagles are in for a long day on Sunday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit