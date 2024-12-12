The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara drops ‘SassCi’ fit that has Russell Wilson saying ‘see u in a lil bit…’

The wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback just got her own win before the big Philadelphia Eagles game.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend Michael Rubin s Fanatics Super Bowl party.
Russell Wilson and Ciara attend Michael Rubin s Fanatics Super Bowl party. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It’s a big week for Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. His family is also having a huge week as well off the field.

While Wilson is gearing up for a monster game at the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles, his daughter Amora Princess celebrated her first birthday with a heartwarming message from dad, and adorable growth photos from mom, Ciara.

Speaking of Wilson’s famous wife, Ciara also just had her own “W” of the week by slaying another fit hit as she has all season like her head-to-toe Steelers look for a game, and her “lioness” look that had the quarterback joking about baby No. 5.

RELATED: Ciara shows off custom Russell Wilson Steelers jacket ahead of Eagles showdown

Ciara, 39, dropped another look on her Instagram that really caught the attention of Wilson on this big week. Ciara captioned this one, “SassCi 🖤🐆” for sassy and Ciara and the black fit with the leopard-print touches.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram
Ciara
Ciara/Instagram
Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

RELATED: Ciara has stealth bling for hubby Russell Wilson in Steelers win

Wilson immediately commented four minutes after the post, “See u in a lil bit…”

Russell Wilson
Ciara/Instagram

Wilson, 36, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and Amora Princess. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.

If Wilson plays as good as his wife look on Thursday, the Eagles are in for a long day on Sunday.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets

Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé

Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick

Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday

Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion