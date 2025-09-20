Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Says Clayton Kershaw Could Pitch a Few More Seasons at High Level
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman believes starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who announced his retirement at the end of the season on Thursday, could still pitch in MLB for a couple of seasons.
Kershaw, 37, has played 18 MLB seasons with the Dodgers after they drafted him out of high school in 2006, and has won everything there is to win over the course of his career. He has a World Series ring, an MVP, three Cy Young Awards, a Gold Glove and is an 11-time All-Star.
“He definitely has a lot more,” Freeman said. “I think he could keep going for a couple more years if he really wanted to. Guys that get to first base still go, ‘I cannot see the slider.’ And then he throws a 71, 72 mph curveball. I know he’s not throwing 94, 95 like when I was facing him anymore. But he still knows how to pitch. He’s the best to ever do it.”
Before arriving in LA in 2022, Freeman played 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves in the National League. Freeman has 28 plate appearances against Kershaw in his career, and went 8-for-25 with three walks and one home run. He struck out nine times.
Kershaw has proven he still has it this season, posting a 3.53 ERA through 20 starts. He has struck out 71 batters in 102 innings, and has 10 wins on the season despite his limited role. He reached 3,000 career strikeouts in 2025, becoming just the third active player to do so along with Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.
The southpaw also holds the lowest ERA of any active pitcher with more than 1,000 innings pitched at a mark of 2.54, as well as the active leads in win percentage, shutouts and ERA+.
Kershaw is set to make his final regular season start at Dodger Stadium on Friday against the team he faced the most across the duration of his career, the San Francisco Giants. He may still pitch again in LA, however, as manager Dave Roberts said “I still feel there is a role for him, a spot for him" when speaking about the postseason.
Friday's game begins at 7:10 p.m. PT.
