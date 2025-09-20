Rival Giants Send Message to Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw for Last Home Start
Clayton Kershaw is making what could be the final start of his career at Dodger Stadium on Friday against the rival San Francisco Giants.
Kershaw announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2025 season. Friday's start will be his last home start of the regular season, and it's currently unclear what role he will play on the postseason roster. Thus, it's possible this is the final time Kershaw pitches at Dodger Stadium in his Hall of Fame career.
Ahead of the game, the Giants sent a message to Kershaw on his impending retirement.
"A remarkable competitor and one of the game’s greats. Congratulations on a legendary career, Clayton Kershaw."
Kershaw has faced the Giants more than any team in his storied career. Kershaw has made 62 career regular season appearances against the Giants, going 27-16 with a 2.08 ERA. He's thrown a total of 407.1 innings against San Francisco, striking out 415 batters. He has five career shutouts and six complete games against the Giants.
Kershaw has been invaluable to the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, going 10-2 with a 3.53 ERA across 102 innings. In a year full of injuries, Kershaw has been one of the few constants in the Dodgers rotation.
“Looking at where we were at as a starting staff earlier this year, he stepped up," manager Dave Roberts said of Kershaw. "There were days that he didn’t have his best stuff, finding ways and willing himself to go five, six, seven innings and just on guile and heart.
“So he’s been a huge part, obviously, of this year. And I don’t know how the rest of season’s going to play out, but we certainly wouldn’t be in this position in the standings if it weren’t for him.”
Kershaw will look to put a bow on his Hall of Fame career with another dominant start against the Giants. Then he'll look to help LA through the postseason as they try to become the first team in 25 years to win consecutive World Series titles.
For one night, though, all eyes are on Kershaw for what could be his final Dodger Stadium appearance.
