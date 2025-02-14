USA vs. Canada Prediction and Odds for 4 Nations Face-Off Round-Robin Matchup
The 4 Nations Face-Off has exceeded expectations through the first two nights. Both games have been electric so far this tournament and getting to see the best hockey players in the world represent their country is always fun.
The game of the round-robin round is set to take place on Saturday night when Canada takes on the United States. Both teams won their first games, but the Canadians needed overtime to get past the Swedes.
Let's dive into the odds for this classic rivalry showdown and then I'll break down my pick for the game.
USA vs. Canada Odds and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Canada -1.5 (+200)
- USA +1.5 (-250)
Moneyline
- Canada -105
- USA -115
Total
- 6 (Over -105/Under -115)
USA vs. Canada How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Centre Bell
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
- USA Record: 1-0-0-0
- Canada Record: 0-1-0-0
USA vs. Canada Prediction and Pick
What I'm going to do is considered blasphemy in my home country of Canada, but if I put my bias aside and look at this game objectively, the United States is the side to back at the current odds.
The Canadians have better top-end talent and arguably more depth, but they have one glaring weakness that I can't look past that could be the difference maker; goaltending.
Canada has had trouble developing goalies for decades. You can count on one hand the amount of elite goaltenders who have come from Canada since the early 2000s. It's baffling that the birthplace of hockey can produce the likes of Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon has Jordan Binnington with his .897 save percentage as their best option at goalie.
Meanwhile, the Americans have the best goalie on the planet, Connor Hellebuyck, between the pipes.
Canada's advantage in star power isn't enough to overcome the clear discrepancy in goaltending between these two teams. I'll back the United States as a tiny favorite.
Pick: USA -115
