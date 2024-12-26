Dak Prescott is all smiles with fiancée, baby daughter in matching pink Christmas pjs
Dak Prescott may not be winning on the field with the Dallas Cowboys this holiday season, but he certainly is at home.
Prescott, 31, had a terrible year on the field before a season-ending hamstring injury. It’s been the opposite off the field for him as he had his first child in February and got engaged to the baby’s mom Sarah Jane Ramos in October, and just announced in December they’ll be having a second little girl with a middle name tribute to Dak’s rarely used full name.
After posting adorable maternity shoot photos, Prescott, Ramos, and baby MJ Rose celebrated Christmas in matching pink pajamas for an epic photo.
How adorable. Next Christmas they’ll need a fourth pair of matching pjs.
Prescott and Ramos have been romantically linked since 2023 after she attended one of his games against the New York Giants.
Dak is finally off the crutches as he will prepare to lead the Cowboys back to the playoffs next season and try and live up to that $60 million per year, 4-year contract.
For now, he can enjoy his family time and construction on his insane $4 million mansion he demolished just to rebuild.
